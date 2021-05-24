All-star comedy tribute to the late Paul Mooney set for Thursday in Los Angeles

Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage

Eddie Murphy and Kevin Hart are among the stars invited to perform at a special comedy tribute to Paul Mooney in Los Angeles.

The Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada tells TMZ that he’s hosting a show to honor the late comic and writer Thursday at 3 p.m. at the iconic comedy club in Hollywood. Mooney’s family will be represented by his two sons, comedians Dwayne and Daryl Mooney.

Tiffany Haddish will not be able attend due to her work schedule, but she’ll remember her mentor via video. She recalled on Instagram how Mooney, who wrote for numerous stars including Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx and Dave Chappelle, shared many words of advice with her.

“Paul Mooney you are and always will be my Godfather. You taught me how to put together a joke, that everybody is not my friend, that my Pride will keep me homeless and how to protect my spirit and self,” Haddish commented.

“I will always remember your laugh. We would be talking and I would say something and you would just laugh so hard and then look at me and say ‘You full crazy and this is what you need to do,’” she continued. “My heart would be so Happy cause I made you laugh I would only realize you check the hell out of me and gave me knowledge like 20 mins later. The knowledge you gave me will live forever cause I live it and share it all the time. I Love you Paul Mooney. Rest In Peace I will see you later way later.”

Mooney passed away form a heart attack May 19 at his home in Oakland, CA. He was 79.

