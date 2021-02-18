Allison Janney reflects on eight seasons of 'Mom' as “one of the great honors of my life”

Robert Voets/ 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — After news broke that the CBS comedy series Mom is ending after its current eighth season, star Allison Janney took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the show.

“Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years…showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life,” she wrote.

Janney went on to thank everyone involved with the show, including executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, as well as the writing staff “for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life.”

She paid tribute to the “amazingly talented actors I got to act with everyday!!!”: Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and William Fichtner. Janney also made sure to shout out her former co-star Anna Faris, who exited the show last year just days before production began on season eight.

“And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!!” she wrote. “Thank you for all of your support over the years.”

Mom is CBS’ longest-running comedy series currently on the air. The series finale is set to air May 6.

By Andrea Tuccillo

