Allius Barnes promises a “really great moment between Vince and Ben” in the season finale of ‘Cruel Summer’

Freeform/Bill Matlock

Allius Barnes says he’ll be watching right along with the fans when his hit Freeform series Cruel Summer airs its season finale tonight.

Over the course of nine episodes that jumped between the years of 1993, 1994 and 1995, viewers were introduced to Barnes as Vince Fuller, one of Jeanette’s best friends, who experiences his first relationship with his classmate Ben. Barnes tells ABC Audio that tonight’s episode will leave his character Vince with some much needed closure.

“You see a really, really great moment between Vince and Ben,” Barnes reveals. “I think a moment that was necessary for a long time, given the distance that was created between them back in the year ’94 to ’95 when you see them.”

He continues, “And I think that’s a moment that’s definitely much requested…and asked for — and people want to see how that plays out. So I’m excited for the world to see where that relationship goes.”

While much can be said about his character ahead of tonight’s episode, Barnes admits that he doesn’t have much to say when it comes to the future of Kate and Jeannette, who are still very much at odds.

“I am really excited for the world to see these girls really tell their stories from their perspectives…in front of each other,” Barnes says. “And really, really, really see who’s telling the truth.”

The season finale of Cruel Summer, also starring Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, airs tonight on Freeform at 10 p.m. ET.

