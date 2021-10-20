Alyssa Milano arrested at White House voting rights protest

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano isn’t afraid to get in a little trouble in the name of justice.

The actress and activist attended a protest in Lafayette Square in front of the White House on Tuesday that was aimed at getting President Joe Biden and Congress to pass voting rights legislation and abolish the filibuster. However, while exercising her right, she was arrested.

“I’ve never been arrested; today is my first time,” Milano told ABC News. “I felt like this was a really worthy issue to be arrested for. They are systematically stripping away people’s rights to vote, and we sent Joe Biden to the White House to fulfill a promise of voting rights, and the time to act is now.”

The Charmed alum added that when it came to this issue specifically, she was willing to be arrested “because voting is the bedrock of our democracy, and if we start suppressing the vote, more so than it already is, I’m really fearful for what’s going to happen for this country, and marginalized — and the most vulnerable.”

Milano, along with over 20 other protestors, were arrested by police after ignoring three warnings to move away from the fence in front of the White House.

The protest, which was coordinated by the League of Women Voters, People For the American Way, and Declaration for American Democracy, came a day before Wednesday’s vote in the Senate on the Freedom to Vote Act, which is expected to be blocked by Senate Republicans.

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

