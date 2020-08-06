Alyssa Milano reveals she had COVID-19: “It felt like I was dying”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Alyssa Milano is cautioning fans that COVID-19 testing isn’t 100 percent reliable after testing negative for the virus three times despite having serious symptoms. Finally, an antibody test — her fourth overall — told her what she already knew.

The Charmed actress shared two photos to Instagram on Wednesday, the first one of her breathing with the assistance of a ventilator and the second being that of her positive COVID-19 test.

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick,” The 47-year-old explained. “I basically had every Covid symptom.”

“It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks,” Milano listed off, adding that she suffered from fever, malaise and confusion.

Despite presenting all the textbook symptoms, the Who’s the Boss? star claimed she tested negative for the virus on three separate occasions, including a finger prick antibody test.

Still, symptoms persisted and morphed into other complications, such as vertigo and “zero short term memory.” Finally, she submitted herself for a fourth and final test, a blood draw antibody test, and finally learned that she did have COVID-19.

Now, she’s using her platform to educate her followers that “our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers.”

“This illness is not a hoax,” Milano continued. “I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying.”

The mother of two revealed that she now intends to donate her plasma “with hopes that I might save a life.”

Urging her 2.8 million followers to “take care of yourselves” by wearing a mask and social distancing, Milano begged, “I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt.”

Incidentally, Milano created a firestorm on Twitter back in May when she uploaded a picture of herself wearing a mask that appeared to be crocheted. She later addressed detractors by insisting she had a real protective mask under the crocheted one, which was full of holes.