Alyssa Milano shares update on COVID-19 recovery

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Following a battle with COVID-19, Alyssa Milano is continuing to share her journey with fans regarding the lingering effects of the virus.

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share that while she’s physically feeling better, taking aspirin every three days to thin her blood, along with various supplements such as fish oil, zinc and vitamins D and C, she still suffers from serious side effects.

“I still have occasional heart palpitations. I still forget my words (absolute worst part),” the 47-year-old explains. “But it’s not nearly as bad as it was a few weeks ago. I feel better. I had a CT scan of my lungs and a cardiac MRI and both were normal.”

Last month, Milano revealed that she’d contracted the virus in April, which led to a multi-week battle that included loss of her sense of smell, plus body aches and feeling like she couldn’t breathe, among other symptoms.

Although she survived, Milano confesses, “I get super scared sometimes, though. Not of getting sick again but of my loved ones getting sick. I don’t ever want them to have this thing,” she continues, calling the virus a “beast.”

“So I vacillate between being so grateful and so terrified,” she says. “Grateful that it was me who got sick and terrified that friends or family will be sick.”

Milano says she took two COVID-19 tests at the end of March, both of which came back negative. She later took an antibody test via finger prick that came back negative, but when she received another antibody test through blood work, the results were positive.

By Cillea Houghton

