Amal Clooney opens up to “Vogue” about family life with George and the twins

Annie Leibovitz(LONDON) — In a new Vogue cover story, Amal Clooney is giving us a glimpse into her family life with husband George Clooney and their twins, Alexander and Ella.

She says the twins are already starting to say their first words.

“We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas,'” she tells the mag. “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

The accomplished human rights lawyer says her mornings are dedicated to spending “quality time” with the babies. She makes sure not to schedule any calls until after 8 a.m.

And as for whom the twins resemble, Vogue reports that Alexander takes after his dad, while Ella looks like Amal.

Amal also opens up about finding love with George, and reveals how she knew that relationship was something special.

“It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” she says. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

George says he was “taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

“Of course she was beautiful,” he tells Vogue. “But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting — the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing.”

He admits, “She’s the professional, and I’m the amateur.”

Next month, Amal will co-chair the Met Gala along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, singer Rihanna, and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

