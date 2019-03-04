Amanda Bynes' camp confirms she's in rehab; pushes back against “inaccurate” information

Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Representatives for Amanda Bynes have confirmed to ABC News that the actress is currently receiving treatment for both drug addiction and mental health issues, after suffering a relapse.

The troubled actress, who had been trying to relaunch her once-thriving Hollywood career, reportedly suffered a setback in January, and has been seeking treatment ever since.

“She’s still struggling,” a source noted.

The gossip site TMZ noted last week that Bynes had suffered a “stress-induced relapse,” but Bynes’ camp called that “inaccurate.”