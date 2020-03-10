Amanda Bynes ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment as she rekindles flame with ex-fiance

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been a tumultuous week for Amanda Bynes…and it’s only Tuesday. The Easy A actress reportedly broke up with fiance Paul Michael on Sunday and, on Monday, was ordered by a judge to head back to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Page Six reports that the order comes after Amanda met with a judge on Thursday over changing her conservatorship, where her mother Lynn Bynes controls her finances and life decisions. The actress was placed under a conservatorship since her public mental breakdown in 2014.

In a since-deleted February Instagram post, Amanda revealed she’s dissatisfied with some conditions regarding her conservator case, such as mandatory counseling with an expensive therapist.

The judge reportedly remanded the 33-year-old back to a psychiatric facility over the weekend, saying it was best for her overall well-being and mental health.

The decision was made after hearing about Bynes’ engagement that came three weeks ago along with her parents concerns about it — to which they prohibited her from marrying Michael.

Page Six reports that The Amanda Show alum originally agreed to undergo psychiatric treatment but abruptly decided to ignore the order.

Following Monday reports that Bynes did not check into the live-in facility, she posted a photo with Michael with the caption “My love.”

A week ago, Amanda celebrated being a year and two months sober.

