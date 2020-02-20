Amanda Bynes teases clothing line launch

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Amanda Bynes sure is keeping busy these days.

Just a few days after announcing that she was engaged to the love of her life, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she’s looking forward to starting a new venture – a clothing line.

Bynes teased the news in an Instagram story on Tuesday evening while out to dinner with a student advisor from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

“Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me,” Bynes began. “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

The She’s the Man actress didn’t dish out any additional specifics about what type of clothing she plans to release or the name but, according to documents obtained by The Blast, back in June 2019 she filed to trademark “Vintage by Amanda Bynes” for a sea of different products, including clothing, soaps, perfumes and cosmetics.

