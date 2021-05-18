Amanda Kloots prefers a “slow and sensitive rollout” into normal post-COVID life

Ron P. Jaffe/CBS @2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Amanda Kloots, who lost husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 last year, is looking ahead to a life post-pandemic, but admits it’ll take her a while to get there.

The Talk co-host revealed to ABC Audio she is in no rush to return to the way things were and, even though she is fully vaccinated, she will continue to practice health and safety precautions.

“I’m totally fine with a slow and sensitive rollout into new life,” Kloots explained. “Obviously, this pandemic affected me in a different way than… others. So, I’m just a little hesitant [with] jumping right back into everything.”

Kloots says she will still wear a mask in public, choosing to hold off on following the CDC’s updated guidance for fully vaccinated Americans allowing them to forego the mask indoors in most cases.

“I don’t think I’ll ever travel or fly on an airplane again without wearing a mask, even being vaccinated, just to protect myself.. especially in crowded situations and social environments,” the mom of one maintained. “I don’t need to be doing… concerts or theme parks just yet.”

Kloots, who recently partnered with Instacart and relies on the service to deliver her groceries to help “limit my exposure” to the virus, has a message to those who are apprehensive about the ongoing pandemic and the relaxed regulations — those feelings are “completely normal and completely fine.”

The fitness instructor also reflected on the lessons she hopes the world will learn from the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining, “So much was lost… this past year that I think that the the moral of the story is to not forget that, but to grow from it, to learn from it and to move forward from it in an educated and thoughtful way.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.