Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child with Thomas Sadoski

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Hollywood baby boom continues.

Amanda Seyfried welcomed her second child — a baby boy — with husband Thomas Sadoski. The two revealed the news to INARA and War Child USA, organizations that provide life-saving assistance to children impacted by war.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” Seyfried and Sadoski said in a statement. “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

They also shared a photo of the newborn along with the announcement.

Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, are board members of INARA and ambassadors to War Child USA. They had not announced their second pregnancy publicly.

By Andrea Tuccillo

