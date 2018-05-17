Amazon greenlights Nazi-hunting drama from Jordan Peele

ABC/Randy Holmes (LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele’s latest project has been given the go-ahead by Amazon Studios.

Amazon announced on Thursday that it’s given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to Peele’s The Hunt, a series about Nazi hunters in New York City in 1977.

Peele’s Monkeypaw production company will produce the project as part of the Oscar-winner’s first-look deal with Sonar Entertainment.

The series follows a group of Nazi hunters, who learn that, years after World War II, hundreds of top Nazi officials are still around and trying to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. That launches the hunters on a quest to stop the Nazis’ plans and bring them to justice.

“When [writer] David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” Peele said in statement. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

No word on when the series will hit the streaming platform.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.