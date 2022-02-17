Amazon renews ‘Mrs. Maisel’ for fifth and final season; Chris Pratt’s ‘Terminal List’ series dropping July 1

Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios announced Thursday that its Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a fifth and final season, ahead of Friday’s fourth-season premiere.

In a statement, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, noted, “This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season.” She added, “I can’t wait for fans…to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

The studio also announced that The Terminal List, an eight-episode adaptation of the Jack Carr thriller novel starring and co-produced by Chris Pratt, will debut July 1.

Pratt, who last year starred in the streaming service’s The Tomorrow War, will be joined onscreen by Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jai Courtney, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Sean Gunn, among others. Also starring is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who’s also Pratt’s brother-in-law.

According to Amazon, Jurassic World and Marvel movie vet Pratt will be playing Navy SEAL James Reece, who survives an ambush on a secret mission only to find “dark forces working against him” when he returns home, putting him and his family in danger.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.