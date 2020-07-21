Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp made her fear for her life

Jason Merritt/Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Amber Heard took the stand on Monday in Johnny Depp’s libel case against the British tabloid The Sun and continued to make claims against her ex-husband.

One of the accusations Heard made towards the Pirates of the Caribbean star was that she was often subjected to “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking” during their relationship. She even claimed that there were instances that caused her to fear for her life.

The 34-year-old actress also addressed allegations she made in a written statement that was submitted to the court. According to E! News, who obtained the statement, Heard said that Depp, “accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner.”

“He also accused me of having affairs with stars I auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio. He would taunt me about it—especially when he was drunk or high—and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she claimed. “For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head’, Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess’.”

A rep told E! News, “This is complete nonsense and absolutely untrue.”

Heard is due to back in court Tuesday.