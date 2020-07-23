Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp threw bottles at her “like grenades” during trip to Australia

John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI(LOS ANGELES) — Amber Heard was back on the stand in Johnny Depp’s libel case against the British tabloid The Sun on Wednesday, this time accusing her ex-husband of throwing dozens of bottles at her “like grenades,” according to Deadline.

Heard, 34, claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 57, had lobbed “all the bottles in reach” towards her during an explosive 2015 row on a trip to Australia.

“He threw all the bottles that were in reach, all except for one which was a celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine,” the Aquaman actress alleged.

Heard has accused Depp of repeatedly assaulting her during the Australia trip, fueled by alcohol and drugs, all of which he denies.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) and The Sun’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article referring to him as a “wife beater.” He denies abusing Heard.