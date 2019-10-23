Amber Heard protests Instagram’s female-only “no nipple” policy with topless pic of ‘Aquaman’ co-star Jason Momoa
(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) After an Interview magazine photo of her was removed from Instagram for violating its apparently gender-specific no-nipple policy, Amber Heard posted a protest in the form of an acceptable topless photo: of her Aquaman leading man, Jason Momoa.
The Momoa photo is pasted over the original Heard photo. And yes, just as Heard’s photo does, the Momoa photo lets a nip slip.
The actress snarked: “In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies.”
Heard shouted out to Momoa in her Instagram story, writing, “BTW, love you AquaHubbs ! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”
As of early Wednesday morning there was no reply from Momoa on his Instagram.
Heard plays Mera, the Atlantean Queen to Momoa’s King of Atlantis in Aquaman.
View this post on Instagram
In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies. See my stories to vote on which edit you prefer the most ..and thank you IG, here’s to 2019!
A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 19, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.