Amber Heard protests Instagram’s female-only “no nipple” policy with topless pic of ‘Aquaman’ co-star Jason Momoa

After an Interview magazine photo of her was removed from Instagram for violating its apparently gender-specific no-nipple policy, Amber Heard posted a protest in the form of an acceptable topless photo: of her Aquaman leading man, Jason Momoa.



The Momoa photo is pasted over the original Heard photo. And yes, just as Heard’s photo does, the Momoa photo lets a nip slip.

The actress snarked: “In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies.”

Heard shouted out to Momoa in her Instagram story, writing, “BTW, love you AquaHubbs ! Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”

As of early Wednesday morning there was no reply from Momoa on his Instagram.

Heard plays Mera, the Atlantean Queen to Momoa’s King of Atlantis in Aquaman.

