Amber Heard says her role in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel has been cut down due to defamation trial

JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard says that the ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp is now impacting her professional life.

In Heard’s latest testimony in court, she claims that her role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been significantly cut down as a result of the trial. Heard was in the early stages of scheduling filming for the sequel when Depp sued her in 2019. His defamation suit was filed in response to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 speaking out about the alleged domestic abuse she experienced.

Heard stars as Mera in the Aquaman series, the love interest to Jason Momoa‘s titular character. The actress says that “communications” with Warner Brothers, the studio producing the film, virtually “stopped” once news of the divorce broke.

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” she explains in court, according to Variety. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Heard and Depp’s trial began on April 11 in Fairfax County, Virginia. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theaters in March 2023.

