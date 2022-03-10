AMC drops final season trailer for ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC Networks

AMC has released a trailer and a release date for the start of the last season of Better Call Saul: April 18.

The Emmy-winning Breaking Bad prequel series ended its penultimate season with Bob Odenkirk‘s Jimmy McGill getting increasingly tangled in the deadly dealings of the Salamanca drug cartel.

Set in part to Andy Williams‘ “The Days of Wine and Roses,” the trailer shows Jimmy and wife Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seahorn, plotting to legally target their law partner, Patrick Fabian‘s Howard.

Meanwhile, Tony Dalton‘s Lalo is plotting to lethally target Jonathan Banks‘ Mike and Michael Mando‘s Nacho in revenge for their botched hit on Lalo, which killed his family.

“Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is,” Mike warns in voiceover.

The sixth season of Better Call Saul was supposed to debut last year, but was delayed both by the pandemic and by Odenkirk’s near-fatal heart attack on the show’s New Mexico set.

