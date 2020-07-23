AMC Theatres delay re-opening after 'Mulan', 'Tenet' moved due to COVID-19

“Tenet” – Melinda Sue Gordon/© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Chances are, you won’t be going to “a theater near you” any time soon. Variety reports that AMC Theatres has postponed their planned reopening of more than 600 theaters in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The theater chain had planned to open July 15 stateside, but later moved that date to July 30, with the thought that the chain would “essentially [shift] to full operation by early August.”

However, the moving of two major releases — Mulan and Tenet — coupled with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, Florida, Arizona and other states, led the chain to decide to remain closed.

Warner Bros. announced last week it was moving its release Tenet from July to a date yet determined, and Disney said its live-action version of Mulan would now open August 21 instead of July 24 — and that later date could change further still.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.