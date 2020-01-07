AMC to air five-week 'Breaking Bad' marathon and 'El Camino' to lead into 'Better Call Saul' premiere

AMC(NEW YORK) — AMC has announced it’s launching a new season of its Emmy-winning series Better Call Saul with a five-week celebration of the show that started it all: Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad season one begins at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, and the marathon continues through Sunday, February 16; season five begins at 1:30 a.m. ET.

Following the airing of season five, AMC will host the broadcast premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which revealed what happened to Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman after Breaking Bad’s bloody finale. The film originally debuted on Netflix on October 11, 2019.

The return of Better Call Saul — which reveals the backstory of Walter White’s less-than-ethical lawyer Saul Goodman — airs Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m.

Here’s the full marathon schedule, from AMC (all times Eastern):

Sunday, 1/19

Sunday, 1/26

Breaking Bad season two begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, 2/2

Breaking Bad season three begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, 2/9

Breaking Bad season four begins at 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, 2/16

The world television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie airs at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 2/23

Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 10:00 p.m.

Monday, 2/24

Encore presentation of the Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 7:45 p.m.

Better Call Saul season five continues in its regular time slot with episode two at 9:00 p.m.