“American Idol” making history with first-ever simultaneous coast-to-coast voting

ABC(NEW YORK) — American Idol is bringing interactive TV to a whole new level with the first-ever simultaneous coast-to-coast voting system.

For the first time in television history, viewers on both the East and West coasts will be able to watch the show and vote for their favorite performers simultaneously. They’ll also be able to see the results by the show’s end.

You’ll be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote, and using the American Idol app.

To compensate for the three-hour time difference, beginning Sunday April 29, the show will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 5 p.m. Pacific, with an 8 p.m. replay for West Coast viewers.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement, “As we head into the next phase of the American Idol competition, it only makes sense to let every viewer from coast to coast experience the magic of live television and have the ability to vote for America’s next superstar.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.