‘American Idol’ recap: Gabby Barrett mentors, Top 11 revealed

And then there were 11.

The search for the next American Idol continued Sunday night as the Top 14 dwindled down to the Top 11.

Before it was revealed who unfortunately hadn’t secured enough of America’s votes, the talented singers took the stage to perform a song fitting of the night’s theme: Breakout Hits. Keeping with the theme it only made sense to have former contestant and Idol icon Gabby Barrett return to mentor the current contestants. After all, her breakout hit “I Hope” went five times platinum and was the best-selling country song of 2020.

After the remaining contestants left it all on the stage, America’s votes were revealed. Here’s who made the Top 11 and who was eliminated.

Top 11:

Jay: “Just The Way You Are” Bruno Mars

Huntergirl: “Baby Girl” Sugarland

Christian Guardino: “Take Me To Church” Hozier

Leah Marlene: “Happy Together” The Turtles

Fritz Hager: “Let It Go”James Bay

Tristen Gressett: “Whataya Want From Me” Adam Lambert

Lady K: “I Believe” Fantasia

Mike Parker: “Hurricane” Luke Combs

Emyrson Flora” “drivers license” Olivia Rodrigo

Noah Thompson: “Stand By Me” Ben E. King

Nicolina: “Hallelujah” Jeff Buckley

Eliminated:

Ava Maybee: “Sign of the Times” Harry Styles

Allegra Miles: “ocean eyes” Billie Eilish

Dan Marshall: “She’s Got It All” Kenny Chesney

The Top 11 will take the stage again for America’s votes when American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

