“American Idol” recap: Hollywood Week is here!

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — It’s Hollywood Week at American Idol and, to kick it off, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan joined together with their first ever group performance.

For the first time in four seasons together on the series, the trio collaborated for an engaging rendition of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” Afterwards, it was time to get down to business and start narrowing down the search to find the next big star.

For this next step in the competition, the singing hopefuls were split into groups by their genres — pop, country, soul, indie/folk, R&B, and rock. Each genre was split into small groups, where each person performed solo in front of the judges. After each person in the small group performed, they gathered together on the stage to find out their fate.

Notably making it through to the next round after singing “River” by Bishop Briggs was Claudia Conway, daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway — the latter of whom joined her for support. She made her way to the stage with a newfound confidence and a new look — rocking black hair instead of the blonde audiences last saw her with — which Katy noticed right off the bat.

Willie Spence, who went viral in 2017 for his cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” also lived on to sing another day after mesmerizing the judges by singing “All Of Me” by John Legend.

While some naturally were disappointed about not making it to the next round, Erika Perry — no relation to Katy — didn’t bow out gracefully.

After the judges decided to end her journey, she fell into a downward spiral where, as she made her way off-stage, she asked the judges multiple times, “Are you sure?” She continued to throw a temper tantrum in the lobby which inevitably confirmed her greatest fear — becoming the laughing stock of her ex-boyfriend and his friends back home.

The next challenge of Hollywood Week will be duets, where Katy, Lionel, and Luke will choose the pairs.

Here’s the results of each genre.

POP

SAFE:

Liahona Olayan

Laila Mach

Ava August

Anthony Guzman

Andrea Valles

Mary Jo Young

Colin Jamieson

ELIMINATED:

Ammon Olayan

Liv Grace Blue

She Nova

Yurisbel

Erika Perry

COUNTRY

SAFE:

Drake McCain

Caleb Kennedy

Mignon

Mason Picks

Alex Miller

Chayce Beckham

ELIMINATED:

Cameron McGuar

James Perdue

Christian McGuckian

SOUL

SAFE:

RE’H

Xavier Washington

Grace Kinstler

ELIMINATED:

DJ Johnson

Celeste Butler

INDIE FOLK

SAFE:

Wyatt Pike

Emisunshine

Lizzy O’Very

Murphy

ELIMINATED:

Christina Daugherty

Hunter Metts

Graham DeFranco

Cassandra Coleman

Trinity Rose

R&B

ELIMINATED:

Vahhley

Tryzdin Grubbs

Brianna Collichio

ROCK

SAFE:

Beane

Casey Bishop

Althea Grace

ELIMINATED:

Christian Terry

Also through to the next round are singers Zach D’onofrio, Madison Watkins, Alyssa Wray, Jason Warrior, Alanis Sophia, and Amanda Mena.

American Idol returns Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.