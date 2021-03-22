“American Idol” recap: Hollywood Week is here!
(LOS ANGELES) — It’s Hollywood Week at American Idol and, to kick it off, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan joined together with their first ever group performance.
For the first time in four seasons together on the series, the trio collaborated for an engaging rendition of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” Afterwards, it was time to get down to business and start narrowing down the search to find the next big star.
For this next step in the competition, the singing hopefuls were split into groups by their genres — pop, country, soul, indie/folk, R&B, and rock. Each genre was split into small groups, where each person performed solo in front of the judges. After each person in the small group performed, they gathered together on the stage to find out their fate.
Notably making it through to the next round after singing “River” by Bishop Briggs was Claudia Conway, daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway — the latter of whom joined her for support. She made her way to the stage with a newfound confidence and a new look — rocking black hair instead of the blonde audiences last saw her with — which Katy noticed right off the bat.
Willie Spence, who went viral in 2017 for his cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” also lived on to sing another day after mesmerizing the judges by singing “All Of Me” by John Legend.
While some naturally were disappointed about not making it to the next round, Erika Perry — no relation to Katy — didn’t bow out gracefully.
After the judges decided to end her journey, she fell into a downward spiral where, as she made her way off-stage, she asked the judges multiple times, “Are you sure?” She continued to throw a temper tantrum in the lobby which inevitably confirmed her greatest fear — becoming the laughing stock of her ex-boyfriend and his friends back home.
The next challenge of Hollywood Week will be duets, where Katy, Lionel, and Luke will choose the pairs.
Here’s the results of each genre.
POP
SAFE:
Liahona Olayan
Laila Mach
Ava August
Anthony Guzman
Andrea Valles
Mary Jo Young
Colin Jamieson
ELIMINATED:
Ammon Olayan
Liv Grace Blue
She Nova
Yurisbel
Erika Perry
COUNTRY
SAFE:
Drake McCain
Caleb Kennedy
Mignon
Mason Picks
Alex Miller
Chayce Beckham
ELIMINATED:
Cameron McGuar
James Perdue
Christian McGuckian
SOUL
SAFE:
RE’H
Xavier Washington
Grace Kinstler
ELIMINATED:
DJ Johnson
Celeste Butler
INDIE FOLK
SAFE:
Wyatt Pike
Emisunshine
Lizzy O’Very
Murphy
ELIMINATED:
Christina Daugherty
Hunter Metts
Graham DeFranco
Cassandra Coleman
Trinity Rose
R&B
ELIMINATED:
Vahhley
Tryzdin Grubbs
Brianna Collichio
ROCK
SAFE:
Beane
Casey Bishop
Althea Grace
ELIMINATED:
Christian Terry
Also through to the next round are singers Zach D’onofrio, Madison Watkins, Alyssa Wray, Jason Warrior, Alanis Sophia, and Amanda Mena.
American Idol returns Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
By Danielle Long
