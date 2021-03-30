“American Idol” recap: Introducing the Top 24

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — The road to the Top 24 continued on Monday night’s episode of American Idol.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie continued to break the good and bad news to the contestants as they each participated in the Showstoppers round of the competition.

Those who make it to the Top 24 will move on to the All-Star Duets & Solos round where A-list artists will join the contestants as they try their hardest to make it into the Top 16… and the live shows.

The guest artists include Idol season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Ben Rector, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd, Maroon 5’s PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder.

Each star will be paired with two American Idol hopefuls and will perform with each of them separately.

Here’s who made it to the Top 24 and who was eliminated after Monday’s episode.

Top 24:

Alanis Sophia

Casey Bishop

Mary-Jo Young

Hunter Metts

Deshawn Goncalves

Colin Jamieson

Ava August

Liahona Olayan

Madison Watkins

Alana

Anilee List

Cecil Ray

Willie Spence

Grace Kinstler

Eliminated:

Ronda Felton

Althea Grace

Funke Lagoke

Laila Mach

Drake McCain

Emisunshine

Lizzy O’Very

Camille Lamb

American Idol returns Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.