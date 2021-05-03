“American Idol” recap: Top 10 take on Disney

ABC/Eric McCandless

There was magic in the air during Sunday night’s American Idol because, well, it was Disney night!

Back to offer up their commentary on the performances were the judges — Katy Perry, who stunned dressed up as Tinkerbell, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

The show opened up with a grand performance of “A Whole New World” by Descendants alum Sofia Carson and the Top 9 contestants. After that, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that America voted Arthur Gunn, a contestant from last season, into the current competition to round out the Top 10.

After that, it was straight to business as John Stamos mentored the remaining contestants before they took the stage with their renditions of Disney classics.

Unlike previous episodes, Sunday’s American Idol featured live voting, which meant that the Top 10 was narrowed down to the Top 7 based on America’s votes that night.

Here’s where the contestants stand after Sunday’s episode.

Safe:

Caleb Kennedy: “Real Gone” from Cars

Willie Spence: “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Casey Bishop: “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2

Chayce Beckham: “Baby Mine” from Dumbo

Arthur Gunn: “Remember Me” from Coco

Hunter Metts: “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan

Grace Kinstler: “Into The Unknown” from Frozen

Eliminated:

Alyssa Wray: “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Deshawn Goncalves: “When You Wish Upon A Star” from Pinocchio

Cassandra Coleman: “Go The Distance” from Hercules

Next week is Coldplay week, meaning the remaining hopefuls who advance in the competition get the pleasure of meeting and working with the Grammy-award winning rock band before tackling one of their hit songs.

American Idol returns Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.