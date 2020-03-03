Amid sex assault allegations for star Timothy Hutton, Fox cancels 'Almost Family'

Cara Howe/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Fox has canceled the drama Almost Family after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, based on the Australian show Sisters, centered on Julia Bechley, played by Brittany Snow, who discovers that her father, a renowned fertility doctor, portrayed by Timothy Hutton, used his own genetic material to conceive dozens of other children without the mothers’ knowledge.

While Almost Family was already among the lowest-rated shows on the Big Four networks this season, the cancellation also comes amid accusations that Hutton sexually assaulted a teenager in 1983, a claim the actor “completely and unequivocally denies,” according to statements provided to Buzzfeed, which initially published the accusations from the alleged victim, Sera Johnston.

She claimed that the incident occurred after she met the actor in Vancouver in 1983, while Oscar winner Hutton was shooting the 1984 film Iceman.

Hutton’s lawyer told the publication the actor never met his accuser, and, “will not spend one more minute dignifying these allegations as they are patently false and designed only to extort money from him” over, “this made-up sexual encounter that supposedly occurred 36 years ago.”



