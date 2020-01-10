Amy Schumer begins IVF to “give Gene a sibling”

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Amy Schumer is being candid about her path to a bigger family with husband Chris Fischer, and is looking for support from her social media followers.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the comedian wrote that she’s going through the in vitro fertilization process and shared a photo of her stomach, replete with bruises from the injections.

Schumer gave birth to their son, Gene, last May via cesarean section; the scar from childbirth is also visible in the picture she posted.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” she wrote. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Schumer, 38, and her chef husband, Fischer, 40, married in 2018 and welcomed their son a year later.

Pregnancy was difficult for Schumer, who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition characterized by severe nausea, for which there is no cure. Since giving birth, Schumer has been open about her desire to be a working mother and more recently, the pressure she felt to breastfeed.

“I really encourage women — there’s so much pressure to breastfeed but really, it’s all in your head,” Schumer said. “Some people absolutely love it and I’m so happy for them but it was bumming me out. Once it occurred to me that I could stop, I was like, ‘I’m going stop.'”

