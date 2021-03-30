Amy Schumer put on her “fanciest dress” when getting her COVID-19 shot

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — For Amy Schumer, getting her COVID-19 shot was an occasion worth dressing up for. After a year of not having a red carpet to walk on, the Trainwreck star treated her vaccination appointment like a major award show.

Schumer shared the hilarious video montage on Sunday, which starts with her pumping herself up to some music during her rainy car ride to the vaccination clinic.

Once inside, the 39-year-old comedian slipped into a glittery gold number — complete with appropriately placed cutouts on the sleeves where the vaccine would be administered. During her appointment, she also entertains the workers with a brief stand-up routine before lavishing them with praise.

“I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field,” she wrote in the caption, expressing how much she loves New York and its people. “I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too.”

Wearing an award show-worthy dress to her vaccination, as it turns out, is part of a charity movement called “Down to Gown” which benefits Pencils 4 Kids, a global nonprofit that helps deliver school supplies to students in need.

“If you want to join me and support @pencils4kids take a pick [sic] of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite [sic] or nicest dress,” she encouraged, adding that those interested in getting themselves dolled up for the COVID-19 vaccine should share their photo along with the hashtag “#downtogown.”

The Golden Globe nominee added that, for each picture, talent manager Guy Oseary will donate $5 to Pencils 4 Kids.

Schumer also adds that dressing up for the appointment is a “ice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing” — calling them “heroes” and “selfless.”

By Megan Stone

