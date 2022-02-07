Amy Schumer says she feels “constant guilt and vulnerability” as a mom in heartfelt post

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Deadline

Amy Schumer is opening up about motherhood.

On Sunday, alongside a heartfelt caption about her experience as a mom, the comedian, 40, shared a rare photo of her son Gene, whom she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed in May 2019.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” Amy wrote on Instagram. “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

Many flooded to the comments section to provide some comfort and assure Schumer she’s not alone.

Tan France, one of the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye, confirmed, “Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying.”

Singer-songwriter Elle King took the humor route, commenting, “Aww that’s why there’s cake.”

