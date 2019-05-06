Amy Schumer welcomes a baby boy with husband Chris Fischer

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It’s a boy for Amy Schumer!

The comedian and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together Sunday night. Schumer posted a photo of herself cradling the new bundle of joy as Fischer kisses her cheek.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she captioned it.

The baby was born just hours before Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed her own baby boy with Prince Harry. Schumer had jokingly compared herself to Meghan throughout their pregnancies.

Schumer had a difficult pregnancy, suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. Back in February, she had to scrap the remaining dates of her comedy tour due to complications from the condition.

But she kept her sense of humor throughout, even posting a funny Instagram photo before heading to the hospital Sunday night. She stopped by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to snap a pic on the steps ahead of Monday night’s glamorous Met Gala. She posed wearing leggings, t-shirt and long cardigan.

“Met look this year,” she wrote. “Last night on the way to the hospital.”

