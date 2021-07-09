And ‘Just Like That…’ cameras are rolling: ‘Sex and the City’ follow-up gets underway

HBO Max

And just like that, they’re back.

With a pic on Instagram from star and co-executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker, it’s official: production has begun on the new Sex and the City sequel, Just Like That…

The photo shows Carrie Bradshaw herself with her co-producer co-stars Cynthia Nixon, who;s back as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, reprising her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, all looking fierce in New York City.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the beloved HBO series and its two subsequent feature films, will not return for this new chapter.

The 10-episode series will focus on Bradshaw, Hobbes and York Goldenblatt as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to a summary of the show.

And Just Like That… will also feature Sara Ramírez, as well as returning SATC stars Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

A premiere date for the series, which will stream on HBO Max, has not yet been announced.

