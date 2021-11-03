…And just like that, you can Airbnb at Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Sex and the City’ apartment

Photo: Tara Rice

As fans eagerly wait the December release of HBO Max’s Sex and the City follow-up series And Just Like That…, Airbnb is giving them a chance to get their Carrie on.

That is to say, Sarah Jessica Parker herself has teamed up with the lodge-sharing company to let two people — along with a “plus-one” each — stay for a night in a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous SATC apartment.

The two, single-night stays will be available on Nov. 12 and 13 for only $23; details and photos can be found on the website.

The lucky guests get to raid Carrie’s closet, including her beloved shoe collection and that Patricia Field tutu SJP wore in the show’s opening credits. Just watch out for bus puddles.

Those lucky enough to snag the limited stays will also receive a styling session and a photo shoot, plus cosmos (naturally) and a video greeting from Parker herself.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

