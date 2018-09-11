“And we're off!” Michelle Dockery shows shooting has begun on 'Downton Abbey' film

Courtesy of © Carnival Film and Television Limited for MASTERPIECE(LONDON) — On her Instagram, Michelle Dockery posted a pic that proves the long-in-development Downton Abbey movie is now underway.

The black-and-white image the actress posted is a camera’s point of view of a motion picture “clapper” in the foreground, about to mark the scene being shot. Actors can be seen in the background, their period costumes clashing with the modern movie gear.

Maggie Smith, who won four Emmys for her work on the show, has re-teamed with the rest of the cast, as well as its Emmy-winning series creator, Julian Fellowes, who wrote and is producing the big-screen version.

The series, which aired initially on ITV in the UK, and subsequently on PBS in the U.S., earned 69 Emmy nominations, a record for a TV import, during its six-season run.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.