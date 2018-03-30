Andie MacDowell talks “Love After Love” and 60th birthday plans

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Andie MacDowell is turning 60 next month and she wants to make sure everyone knows one thing: “Mature women are interesting.”

She proves that both in life, and in her latest role as a grieving widow in Love After Love. MacDowell portrays a woman at a stage in her life that’s not often seen on screen.

“I mean, it’s a different time than in your 30’s or even in your 40’s, but it doesn’t mean that we are lacking in any way,” she says of older women. “I think maybe, perhaps in a lot of ways, we’re even richer in character.”

Her character, Suzanne, deals with moving on after the loss of her husband, as well as her complex relationships with her two adult sons, played by Chris O’Dowd and James Adomian.

MacDowell says for her role, she drew on some real-life experiences with her own grown children, son Justin and actress daughters Rainey and Margaret.

“I don’t have that kind of dysfunctional relationship with my kids,” she says. “But I do understand the complexity of wanting to be in your kids’ business. I think all parents do that and feeling like you want to help them out when you should really just keep your mouth shut.”

When it comes to celebrating her milestone birthday this year, MacDowell says she’ll be working on the actual day, April 21, but she does have some big plans in the works.

“I want to do something significant this year,” she says. “I’m going to allow myself to celebrate this birthday all year ’round, not just on a day. It’s a big one so I really wanna go to India — I’ve gotta figure that out — or the other idea is to go live in Paris for a month.”

Love After Love is out now in select New York theaters and on demand.

