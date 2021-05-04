Andrew Garfield denies he’s joining other Spider-Men in ‘No Way Home’

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Three

Well, it could be that many fans’ Spidey senses were way off — or, proof that Andrew Garfield is really good at his day job: the Oscar-nominated actor has flatly denied that he’s in the next Spider-Man movie.

The going rumor was that Garfield, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, would be joining original Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire and current Spider-Man Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, Garfield is now saying, well, no way to the No Way Home gossip.

“I can’t speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but…I did not get a call,” Garfield told MTV’s Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast

“Maybe they’re [still] gonna call me,” Garfield laughed.

Garfield’s participation seemed like a logical leap to make, considering the success of the multiverse-spanning animated Oscar-winner Into The Spider-Verse, and the fact that former villains from both past Spidey series were coming back, including Jamie Foxx‘s Electro and Alfred Molina‘s Doc Ock.

Geeks also pointed to swag from the No Way Home set, which included an image of Ol’ Web Head seemingly wearing Garfield’s suit.

Either way, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood with Holland, who Garfield calls “brilliant,” as Spider-Man and his alter-ego, Peter Parker. He adds that Holland brings “a tenderness and vulnerability” and a “tremendous strength” to the dual role. However, Garfield does allow it “would have been cool” to hang out with The Avengers on his watch.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17 from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the latter of which is owned by Disney, ABC News’ parent company.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.