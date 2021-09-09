Andrew Garfield insists (again) he’s not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

VALERIE MACON/AFP/GettyImages

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Andrew Garfield has gone on the record again, dispelling rumors that he will be joining another supposed star, former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, in Tom Holland‘s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a chat with Variety, the British Oscar nominee and lifelong Spidey fan said, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that, because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f****** cool would it be if they did that?'”

He added, “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone…It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

That said, the 38-year-old actor has no regrets about his time as ‘Ol Web-Head. “It was only beautiful,” Garfield tells the trade. “I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field.”

Stone and Garfield played on-screen couple Gwen Stacey and Peter Parker, respectively, in the 2012 and 2014 installments. The two also dated for four years before going their separate ways in 2015.

Garfield also revealed how special the iconic red and blue Spider-Man suit was to him. When he was three, his late mother, Lynn, sewed him a Spider-Man costume out of felt. Twenty-five years later, she watched him portray Spidey on the big screen. Lynn passed away in 2019 from cancer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17 from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

