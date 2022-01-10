Andrew Garfield: lying about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role was “weirdly enjoyable”

Courtesy Sony Pictures

(SPOILERS FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME) Andrew Garfield admits keeping his Spider Man: No Way Home role a secret wasn’t that hard — in fact, he found it “weirdly enjoyable.”

After months of denials that he was involved, Garfield in fact does appear in the multiverse-shattering blockbuster, alongside fellow Spider-Man alums TobeyMaguire and current web-slinger Tom Holland.

“It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable,” Garfield tells TheWrap of his, er, web of deceit.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

The 38-year-old actor, and lifelong Spider-Man fan adds, “I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

The answer to those questions, Garfield said, was clear. “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right,” he continues. “That’s what I would want.”

In fact, Garfield told Entertainment Tonight that he and fellow Spider-Man Maguire sneaked into a theater on opening night just to watch those fans lose their minds. “[N]o one knew we were there,” he enthused. “It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

He said the three web-heads shared a “brotherhood,” and getting the opportunity to revisit the character was a thrill.

“First and foremost, I am a fan, so when [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and [director] John Watts asked to have a word with me and talk to me about an idea, and they pitched it, it was like I was the fans in the audience, watching it onscreen for the first time with like, the three Spider-Men across universes sharing a frame together,” Garfield recalled.

“And like, your head, your little head, it just explodes. So, that’s the main thing in me that I feel about it.”

