Andy Cohen reveals we’ve all been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name wrong

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) — Just when you think there’s nothing left to reveal about clan Kardashian, comes this nugget courtesy of Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen: We’ve all been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name wrong.

“It’s ‘Khloé” — pronounced Kloh-AY — Cohen revealed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night’s installment of The Tonight Show. “There’s an accent!”

Turns out, it was a revelation for Fallon as well, one Cohen confirmed when preparing to interview the family for the documentary For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

Fallon was disbelieving, but Cohen insisted that Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner herself commended him for being the only one to get it right, like, ever.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.