Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery

Andy Dick was arrested on Wednesday in Orange County, California on charges of alleged felony sexual battery after an adult male claimed the actor and comic sexually assaulted him.

Video of the arrest on Captain Content’s RV‘s live stream shows several Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies speaking with Dick, 56, before walking him to their vehicles, continuing the conversation and eventually cuffing him and taking him away.

Dick and a group of live streamers have been living at the site in RVs for some time now, according to the outlet. Sheriff’s deputies were reportedly seen searching Dick’s RV after he was placed into custody. They also requested the male victim’s pants as evidence, according to TMZ.

This isn’t the first time Dick, who starred in Road Trip and the sitcom NewsRadio, has been accused of inappropriate behavior. He has a long history of it, something he readily admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, joking, “My middle name is ‘misconduct’.” The comment came after Dick was fired from the film Raising Buchanan over sexual misconduct claims.

