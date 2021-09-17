Angela Bassett is amazed by her Madame Tussauds wax figure: “Oh Lord! I’m a twin!”

FOX

Angela Bassett‘s Madame Tussauds wax figure was unveiled Thursday in Hollywood, and the 9-1-1 star was in awe of it.

“Oh, Lord! I’m a twin,” Bassett said with a laugh in an Instagram video as she admired her replica. “Oh My God, its so lifelike,” she continued. “Its like its gonna jump alive and give me a hug.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame member, who began her distinguished career in 1985, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic, What’s Love Got to Do with It. Her credits also include Black Panther, Waiting to Exhale, and Boyz n the Hood.

“Somebody call 9-1-1 because this figure is on FIRE!,” Madame Tussauds commented on Instagram. “Angela Bassett aka Athena Grant is here…The wait to exhale is over, The Queen of Wakanda herself, Angela Bassett has arrived! The ageless icon has been officially immortalized by Madame Tussauds Hollywood.”

Bassett walked all around her figure and declared, “Look at my derriere. Even that’s cute…Absolutely amazing. Thank you!”

Earlier this week, Tiffany Haddish was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. On September 13, Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday with the debut of her likeness at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.