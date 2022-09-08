Angela Bassett, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel, and more named in first round of Emmys presenters

NBC

The Television Academy has announced its first group of presenters for Monday’s 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

They include Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

The ceremony, hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles September 12 on NBC…

