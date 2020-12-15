Anika Noni Rose teases what she'd like to see happen to Tiana from Disney's 'Princess and the Frog'

ABC(NEW YORK) — Anika Noni Rose is celebrating with fans at the news that her beloved character Tiana, from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, is coming to Disney+ as an animated series from Pixar.

Prior to the announcement on December 10, Rose told ABC Audio that she’d love to see her character come back in a “second cartoon.”

“I want… to see who she becomes,” she says. “She’s an amazing character. And she spoke to a lot of people and she continues to do so, which is a great honor to me.”

Although Rose easily says “yes” to lending her voice to her iconic character again, the Jingle Jangle star does have a few thoughts on what a new story about Tiana should entail.

“She clearly wouldn’t be in 2020,” she laughs.

“But I would want to see where she goes now that she opened her restaurant and she’s gotten her dream and she is a princess,” Rose says. “And Naveen found a way by the end of the movie to recognize what was important in his life and make some changes in there.”

Rose says there are also a lot of questions to be answered.

“How do they go forward? What do they do? How do they meld those worlds?,” she ponders. “What is life like in New Orleans? What is life in Maldonia? And how do they continue to invite that magic that they found when they were transformed into their lives?”

“I would love to see all of that,” Rose adds.

While Rose poses some valid questions, it may take a while for them to be answered.

Tiana, which is expected to feature original music and bring back some of the main characters, is set to launch sometime in 2022.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.