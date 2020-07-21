Anna Camp said she got COVID-19 after not wearing a mask just once

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Anna Camp is hoping fans learn from her mistake: she claims she contracted COVID-19 after skipping her mask “one time.”

“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer,” the Pitch Perfect series star writes on Instagram. “One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

Camp noted, “I was extremely sick for over three weeks…People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that.”

She says she’s since tested negative for the virus but claims she still has lingering symptoms.

Camp adds, “The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now.”

She also says she’s still suffering from dizziness, fatigue and gastrointestinal symptoms.

“I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die,” she writes. “But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone…Wearing a mask is saving lives.”

Camp closes with thanking those who reached out to her while she was ill, and one other request: “Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.”

