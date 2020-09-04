Anna Faris leaving 'Mom' ahead of its eighth season

Robert Voets/2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Anna Faris is departing Mom after seven seasons.

The news was revealed today that Anna, who played the role of Christy Plunkett — daughter of Bonnie Plunkett, portrayed by Allison Janney — is leaving the CBS show ahead of its eighth season.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris says in a statement provided by producers. “I’m so thankful to [showrunner] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing cast mates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family,” she concludes.

Co-created by The Big Bang Theory showrunner Chuck Lorre, Mom centers around the mother-daughter duo, both of whom are recovering addicts, following Christy’s journey as a mother of two children and working toward a law degree.

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” says Lorre and CBS in the same statement. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

So far there’s no official word on how Faris’ exit will be handled on the show. Production on Mom‘s eighth season is set to begin on September 14.

By Cillea Houghton

