Anna Faris reveals why she got a boob job at age 30

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — In the latest issue of Women’s Health, Anna [AH-na] Faris gets real about why she decided to get a boob job when she was 30.

“I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [from first husband Ben Indra], I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” the 41-year-old Mom actress tells the mag. “It was f****** awesome.”

While she doesn’t regret her decision, Faris admits she did have to reconcile it with her “staunch” feminist beliefs.

“I never, ever thought I’d do something like that,” she says. “I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist.”

Her attitude now is that people should be able to do whatever they want and we should be supportive of one another. Faris says she still feels support from her estranged-husband, Chris Pratt, from whom she filed for divorce last December. The two share a five-year-old son, Jack.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” she says. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it.”

The May issue of Women’s Health is on stands now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.