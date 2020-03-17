Anna Kendrick ‘happy’ ‘Trolls World Tour’ getting video on demand release

Lloyd Bishop/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — While COVID-19 continues to make it difficult for moviegoers to catch the latest releases, Universal Pictures has decided to make some of its upcoming and recent titles films available for home viewing. Among them is Dreamworks’ Trolls World Tour, which has one of its stars Anna Kendrick pretty excited.

The film, due out in theaters April 10, will also be available on-demand. “This makes me [happy],” the 34-year-old actress posted Monday on Twitter. “I’m so happy we can spread the joy while everyone stays safe.”

The animated musical finds Kendrick’s character Poppy — alongside Justin Timberlake’s Branch — discovering that they’re one part of six different Trolls tribes, all of which are devoted to a different kind of music genre: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Queen Barb, played by Rachel Bloom, and her father King Thrash, portrayed by Ozzy Osbourne, want to destroy all the other music so that rock can reign supreme — forcing Poppy, Branch and their friends travel to the different tribes in an attempt to unite them against the mad queen.

James Corden, Kenan Thompson and Jamie Dornan round out the voice cast.

Universal also announced on Monday that The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma, currently showing in theaters, will be available on a wide variety of the most popular on-demand services for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S.

