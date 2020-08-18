Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and rest of the 'Pitch Perfect' cast reunite for COVID-19 charity single

Lester Cohen/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — They’re back, pitches! The Barden Bellas from Pitch Perfect held a socially distanced reunion over Zoom on Monday to belt out their brand new charity single, which benefits COVID-19 relief efforts worldwide.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and the rest of the Bellas — Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Jama Mae Lee and Shelley Regner — joined together to cover Beyoncé’s “Love on Top.“

But before the show could start, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins reprised their roles as the bitter A capella judging duo Gail and John to introduce the charity single and explain its purpose.

“I’m afraid we have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have gotten back together again,” Higgins quips. “It seems that not even a quarantine could prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance.”

Banks breaks character as she reveals why the actresses have joined forces, saying the charity single will benefit UNICEF’s global COVID-19 relief efforts, which now includes assistance for Lebanese children devastated by the explosion in Beirut.

The Bellas’ A capella reimagining of “Love on Top” is, understandably, chock full of the magic fans came to love about Pitch Perfect‘s soundtrack. The bubbly tune is filled with the Bellas’ signature beat boxing, musical riffs and powerhouse vocals.

Hilariously, as the key rises above Kendrick’s vocal range, the “Cups” singer flashes a few homemade signs that read, “As the key gets higher and Kelley takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!”

The charity single is available now for purchase on the Amazon and iTunes Store. It also can be streamed on Spotify.

So far, the song has generated over $3,500 in sales.

By Megan Stone

