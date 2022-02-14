Anna Kendrick’s “Barbie” ad for Rocket Mortgage tops as best ad during Super Bowl LVI

Rocket Mortgage

The Los Angeles Rams and Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Kendrick came out on top on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 was the outcome on the gridiron, but Kendrick’s spot for Rocket Mortgage, which saw the beloved toy vying for her dream home amid stiff plastic competition, was ranked as viewers’ favorite spot.

According to the USA Today Ad Meter, which tracks reactions to each Super Bowl commercial, Kendrick’s ad topped all comers — incidentally, the second year in a row a Rocket Mortgage Big Game ad did so. Last year, the company’s two “Certain is Better” spots starring Tracy Morgan ranked #1 and #2 with on the annual post-Super Bowl list.

The worst-performing ad in the eyes of viewers was the 60-second spot for Coinbase, which showed nothing more than a bouncing QR code, which pointed to the crypto company’s website.

