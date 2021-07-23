AnnaSophia Robb talks playing real-life prosecutor in Peacock’s true crime series, ‘Dr. Death’

Barbara Nitke/Peacock

The new Peacock series Dr. Death may just have you running for a second opinion after your next doctor’s visit.

The drama stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who repeatedly botched spinal surgeries, killing two patients and maiming at least four others. It’s based on the Wondery true crime podcast of the same name.

AnnaSophia Robb co-stars as Michelle Shughart, the prosecutor who teams up with two other doctors — played by Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater — to put Duntsch away for murder. Robb tells ABC Audio she learned a lot from the real-life Shughart.

“One of my favorite quotes she ever gave me [was], ‘I can be nice to you and still put you in prison,’” Robb says. “And that line just boggles my mind. But it’s true. You can be polite and you can treat everybody equally and be really professional and respectful, but still do your job really well.”

The project also re-teams Robb with Jackson, with whom she co-starred in Little Fires Everywhere though she didn’t have any scenes with him.

“Josh always has a running joke that, you know, in the next [show], I’m going to kill him. Because the first one, it’s a bad marriage. This one, I’m trying to get him in jail. The next one, you know, I’ll off him,” she laughs.

Dr. Death is streaming now on Peacock.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.